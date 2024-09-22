National

PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to the United States, focusing on key events including the Quad Summit and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

PM Modi, QUAD
The visit aims to strengthen the India-US partnership and explore new avenues for cooperation. Photo: X
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his three-day visit to the United States, where he will take part in important global events and engage in key discussions aimed at strengthening India-US ties.

His visit includes attending the Quad Summit and addressing the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

What is the Quad?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, is an informal alliance between India, Japan, Australia, and the US, formed initially for disaster relief after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Formalized in 2007 by Japan’s then PM Shinzo Abe, the Quad aims to enhance maritime security, address climate change, boost regional investment, and foster technological innovation.

Revived in 2017 due to rising concerns about China, the Quad lacks a formal structure or collective defense provisions, focusing instead on joint military exercises and expanding existing agreements. Its primary purpose is often viewed as countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, which Beijing perceives as a strategy to encircle it.

In recent years, the Quad has evolved to address a broader range of global challenges, including pandemic response and vaccine diplomacy during the Covid-19 crisis. The leaders of the four countries have expressed a commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region governed by international law. Furthermore, discussions are underway to potentially expand the Quad to include nations like South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam, reflecting a growing interest in multilateral cooperation to enhance regional stability and security.

Quad Summit in Wilmington

On September 21, PM Modi will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Leaders from India, the US, Japan, and Australia will gather to discuss regional and global issues.

"I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden. The two leaders will "review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good."

Engagement with the Indian Community

On September 22, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in New York. He emphasised the importance of this interaction, saying, "I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world."

PM Modi will also meet CEOs of major US companies to explore collaborations in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

Address at the UN

On September 23, PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York. His speech will focus on global cooperation and the challenges of the future.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a possible meeting between PM Modi and former US President Donald Trump. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed this. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, "There are many meetings with the Prime Minister right now which we are trying to fix. Right now, I will not be able to tell you about any specific meeting, whether the meeting has been fixed or not."

This visit is seen as an important step in strengthening the India-US relationship, with discussions expected to address key bilateral and international issues.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
  2. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  3. Ghana Vs Malawi, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameroon Vs Mali, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  5. Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. Milan Derby, Serie A: Inzaghi Issues Inter Warning Ahead Of Clash
  3. Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United, EPL: Howe Blames Slow Start For Magpies' Loss
  4. West Brom 1-0 Plymouth, EFL Championship: The Baggies Return To Top After Nervy Win
  5. Leicester City 1-1 Everton, EPL: The Foxes Only Deserved A Point, Says Cooper
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  2. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  3. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  4. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  5. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch