PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his three-day visit to the United States, where he will take part in important global events and engage in key discussions aimed at strengthening India-US ties.
His visit includes attending the Quad Summit and addressing the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
What is the Quad?
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, is an informal alliance between India, Japan, Australia, and the US, formed initially for disaster relief after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Formalized in 2007 by Japan’s then PM Shinzo Abe, the Quad aims to enhance maritime security, address climate change, boost regional investment, and foster technological innovation.
Revived in 2017 due to rising concerns about China, the Quad lacks a formal structure or collective defense provisions, focusing instead on joint military exercises and expanding existing agreements. Its primary purpose is often viewed as countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, which Beijing perceives as a strategy to encircle it.
In recent years, the Quad has evolved to address a broader range of global challenges, including pandemic response and vaccine diplomacy during the Covid-19 crisis. The leaders of the four countries have expressed a commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region governed by international law. Furthermore, discussions are underway to potentially expand the Quad to include nations like South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam, reflecting a growing interest in multilateral cooperation to enhance regional stability and security.
Quad Summit in Wilmington
On September 21, PM Modi will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Leaders from India, the US, Japan, and Australia will gather to discuss regional and global issues.
"I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden. The two leaders will "review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good."
Engagement with the Indian Community
On September 22, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in New York. He emphasised the importance of this interaction, saying, "I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world."
PM Modi will also meet CEOs of major US companies to explore collaborations in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.
Address at the UN
On September 23, PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York. His speech will focus on global cooperation and the challenges of the future.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of a possible meeting between PM Modi and former US President Donald Trump. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed this. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, "There are many meetings with the Prime Minister right now which we are trying to fix. Right now, I will not be able to tell you about any specific meeting, whether the meeting has been fixed or not."
This visit is seen as an important step in strengthening the India-US relationship, with discussions expected to address key bilateral and international issues.