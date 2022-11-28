Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Attend Concluding Event Of World Ayurveda Congress In Goa On Dec 11

Ayurveda scholars from 37 countries will participate in the World Ayurveda Congress, which is the biggest event of the AYUSH ministry, the Chief Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi will participate at the World Ayurveda Congress | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the concluding function of World Ayurveda Congress and inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa on December 11, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. 

Talking to reporters, Sawant said the prime minister will attend the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Pernem taluka of North Goa. He will later be present for the concluding function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Panaji, which will be inaugurated on December 8, he said.

Ayurveda scholars from 37 countries will participate in the World Ayurveda Congress, which is the biggest event of the AYUSH ministry, the Chief Minister said. Consultations for ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy streams of medicine will be held during the event, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Modi Concluding Event World Ayurveda Congress Goa Ayush Ministry Ayurveda Scholars All India Institute Of Ayurveda Consultations
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves