PM Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar On Developing Tourism In Mission Mode

PM Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar On Developing Tourism In Mission Mode

At least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'. 

Union Budget has stated promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode Depositphotos

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' on Friday, officials said.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget. Prime Minister Modi will address the participants via a video conferencing link. 

The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

At least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'. 

The post-budget webinar being organised by the Ministry of Tourism will have six breakout sessions covering the priority areas identified in the Union Budget, officials said.

Besides ministers and secretaries of the central ministries concerned, a host of stakeholders drawn from the travel and industry sector, representatives from the department of tourism, students, leading industrialists, educational institutions under the Ministry of Tourism, will attend the session, the ministry said in a statement. 

Representatives of industry bodies like FICCI and CII as well as heads of tourism and hospitality industry associations would attend these sessions and contribute through their suggestions and ideas for better implementation of budgetary announcements for the tourism sector.

The themes of the breakout sessions are destination-centric approach for tourism development, convergence – the power of collaboration, strengthening public private participation in tourism sector, driving innovation and digitalisation in tourism sector, impacting lives at grassroots level through tourism and cultural heritage for promotion of tourism, it said.

