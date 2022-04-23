Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
PM Modi Scheduled To Hold Meeting With Chief Ministers To Review Covid Situation Wednesday

According to Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday,  with 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079. 

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 9:17 pm

In a bid to take a stock of the Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter.

With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079,  according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. 

The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours. 
 

Tags

National PM Modi Chief Minister COVID-19 Covid Situation Meeting Coronavirus Union Health Ministry
