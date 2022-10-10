Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Says Resolved Kashmir Problem By Following Sardar Patel’s Footsteps

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Sardar Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in a veiled attack on Pandit Nehru.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Anand ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end, Modi also said has was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.

“Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir,” Modi said, without naming India’s first prime minister.

“As I am following the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel,” Modi said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Kashmir News Jammu And Kashmir Jawaharlal Nehru Sardar Patel Gujarat Anand Problem Issue Princely States
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Interpersonal Intelligence Is Key To Human Resource Management And Every Aspect Of Corporate Life

Interpersonal Intelligence Is Key To Human Resource Management And Every Aspect Of Corporate Life

USA: Florida's Top Health Official Advises Against Covid mRNA Vaccines, Cites High Risk Of Heart Side Effects

USA: Florida's Top Health Official Advises Against Covid mRNA Vaccines, Cites High Risk Of Heart Side Effects