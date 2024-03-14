Ex-IAS Officers Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar Finalised As New Election Commissioners

A three-member selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at noon selected Ex-IAS officers Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar as candidates for election commissioner.
The committee comprised of Union Minister Arjun Meghwal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI after the selection process, "In this committee, govt has the majority....One Mr Kumar from Kerala and one Mr B. Sandhu from Punjab have been selected as Election Commissioners."
PTI reports suggest that a search committee led by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met on Wednesday evening as they prepared a panel of five candidates for the two vacancies of election commissioners in the Election Commission.
How will the selection procedure take place?
President Droupadi Murmu will appoint the two new members of the election commission after the selection panel decides on the final candidates.
Once the appointments are notified, they will be the first to have been made under the new law.
The law also gives power to the three-member selection panel to appoint a person not short-listed by the search committee, reported PTI.
Earlier, the President appointed he election commissioners based on the government's recommendation and tradition, with the most senior member being designated as the CEC.
The selection committee meeting has come during a critical time as Election Commissioner Arun Goel announced his resignation suddenly weeks after Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey retired from his post leader CEC Rajiv Kumar alone on the top panel of the body which is set to announce dates for Lok Sabha polls.
The opposition parties called Goel's sudden resignation "systematic decimation of independent institutions". As per NDTV, Goel cited 'personal reasons' as cause for his action.