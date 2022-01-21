Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Greets On Statehood Day Of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

PM Modi Greets On Statehood Day Of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Twitter

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 9:51 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development.

The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura are making vibrant contributions to India's development, Modi tweeted.

Tags

National Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

UP Elections 2022 | Congress Releases Youth Manifesto, All You Need To Know

Tripura Emerging As Land Of Opportunities, Trade Connectivity Hub: PM

NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished

Chhattisgarh CM Instructs Officials To Conduct Audit Of COVID-19 Casualties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East