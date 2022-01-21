PM Modi Greets On Statehood Day Of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development.

The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura are making vibrant contributions to India's development, Modi tweeted.