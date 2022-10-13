Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express From Una

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said.

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express From Una
PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express From Una PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 11:20 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

The train will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi.

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Earlier, the prime minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival at Pekhubela Helipad in Una.

The prime minister will later address two public meetings in Una and Chamba districts after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of the poll-bound state. 

This is the prime minister's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years. 

Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

Related stories

PM Modi's Special Focus On Kashmir Bearing Fruit As Peace Visible On Ground: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

PM Modi To Inaugurate Fourth Vande Bharat Express In Himachal Pradesh’s Una

India Inc Profit Likely To Fall For Fourth Straight Quarter In Q2 On Commodity Price Pressures

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Flags Off. Vande Bharat Express Politics Narendra Modi Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

Hindu Ekta Manch Hold Protest In Support Of SPO Arrested For Raping And Killing 8-Yr-Old In Kashmir

Hindu Ekta Manch Hold Protest In Support Of SPO Arrested For Raping And Killing 8-Yr-Old In Kashmir