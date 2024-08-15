National

PM Modi Delivers Longest-Ever Independence Day Speech

His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes.

PM Modi at I-Day event at Red Fort |
PM Modi at I-Day event at Red Fort | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the ramparts of historic Red Fort.

Modi's Independence Day speeches have been longer than any other prime minister in India's history.

His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes.

On the 78th Independence Day, Modi also became the prime minister to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and deliver a speech for the third highest time.

Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes.

His speech in 2015 lasted for about 88 minutes. This was Modi's 11th address as PM and his first after taking charge for a third term.

In 2018, Modi addressed from the ramparts of the Red Fort for 83 minutes. Subsequently, in 2019, he spoke for nearly 92 minutes, which was his second-longest to date.

In 2020 Modi's I-day address lasted for 90 minutes.

His Independence Day speech in 2021 lasted 88 minutes and in 2022 he spoke for about 74 minutes.

Last year, Modi's speech was 90 minutes long.

Before Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 and IK Gujral in 1997 had the longest speeches at 72 and 71 minutes, respectively.

Nehru and Indira also gave the shortest speeches on record at 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also gave some of the shortest Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort.

Singh's speeches in 2012 and 2013 lasted only 32 and 35 minutes, respectively. Vajpayee's speeches in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter at 25 and 30 minutes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  3. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  5. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online
  2. Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  4. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  5. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  3. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  4. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Delivers His 11th I-Day Address; Celebrations Take Place Across Nation
  2. The Voice Of 63% Of The People of India
  3. Living In The Age Of Lynching
  4. 'We Need Security', Says Staff Of Vandalised RG Kar Hospital Where Doctor Was Raped
  5. I-Day 2024: Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot Hoists Flag As AAP Misses Jailed CM Kejriwal
Entertainment News
  1. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  2. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. What Is MPox, Which Countries Has It Spread To And Is There A Vaccine? | FAQs Answered
  2. Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid
  3. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign