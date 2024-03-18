PM Modi Congratulates Putin For His Re-Election, Says, 'Look Forward To Work Together'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin his win at the elections in the country.
PM Modi on his X handle posted the message as he wrote, "Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation."
Speaking about Indo-Russian relations and strategic partnership, PM Modi added, "Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come."
Chinese President Xi Jinping also congratulated his Russian counterpart on his re-election, saying Vladimir Putin’s victory fully reflects the Russian people's support for him and that Beijing is ready to promote close strategic ties with Moscow further.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on X, “This is not what free and fair elections look like.”
President Vladimir Putin won his fifth term with a record number of votes.
Despite encountering only nominal opponents and allegedly silencing dissenting voices, Putin was prepared to prolong his rule of almost 25 years for an additional six years.
According to AP reports, several Russian citizens gathered outside polling stations on Sunday at noon, the final day of the election to respond to the opposition's plea to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the president.