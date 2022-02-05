Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
PM Modi Arrives In Telangana; CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Remains Absent During Reception At Hyderabad Airport

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not present during reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad airport.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 4:57 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday.

Modi landed here this afternoon  to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs received Modi at the airport.

Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao’s official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”. He however would attend the programme of dedication of 'Statue of Equality' in the evening.

A communication from the CMO had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter’s visit to the city today.

Describing the Union Budget 2022-23 as a ‘golmaal budget’ that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, Rao had recently claimed that it was a “betrayal” against the people.

Alleging that both Congress and BJP have failed to make the country realise its potential, he had said he would make efforts towards bringing about “qualitative change”.

Modi is a “very short-sighted Prime Minister” as an arbitration centre for dispute resolution has been proposed to be set up in GIFT City in Gujarat in the budget though such a centre is already being established in Hyderabad, Rao had claimed.
 

