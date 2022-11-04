Friday, Nov 04, 2022
PK comes Up With Fresh Jibe At Nitish

A Bihar village has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former aide Prashant Kishor claimed on Friday.

File Photo

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:43 pm

Kishor landed the fresh jibe on his ex-mentor while interacting with villagers in the West Champaran district as part of his "Jan Suraaj" campaign.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-kilometre-long "pada-yatra" of the state, told the crowd in Jogapatti: "Bettiah town is 32 kilometers away. The dirt track is a nightmare for travelers who are bound to get an asthma attack".

"I am told the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished", alleged the IPAC founder who was inducted by Kumar into JD(U) in 2018 but expelled less than two years later.

The party, of which Kumar is the de facto leader, promptly hit back.

"Why is Prashant Kishor so wary of speaking against the BJP, which has held the road construction department portfolio for a major part of the CM's tenure so far," said Afaque Ahmed, a national general secretary of the JD(U).

The JD(U) snapped ties with BJP three months ago to form a new government with the "Mahagathbandhan" which includes the RJD, Congress, and the Left.

The JD(U) has repeatedly accused Kishor, who had handled Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, of being an "agent of the BJP".

"Since Prashant Kishor is a novice in politics, he is making such frivolous statements. He must know that Nitish Kumar is credited with transforming Bihar," Ahmed said.

(Inputs from PTI)

