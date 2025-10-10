Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ground all Air India Boeing 787s following technical failures, including RAT deployment on flight AI-117 and a diversion of flight AI-154 due to system malfunctions.
The pilots cited systemic electrical issues in the 787 fleet, calling for a comprehensive inspection and a special audit by the DGCA, while Air India denied electrical failures and attributed incidents to un-commanded activations.
The Boeing 787’s safety concerns intensified after the June 12, 2025 crash of Air India Flight 171, which killed 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, marking the first fatal crash and hull loss of a 787.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ground all Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India. This appeal follows a series of technical failures, including the unexpected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on flight AI-117 during its approach to Birmingham on October 4, and a diversion of flight AI-154 from Vienna to Dubai on October 9 due to multiple system malfunctions.
The FIP's letter emphasizes that these incidents, coupled with the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in June, underscore systemic issues within the aircraft's electrical systems. The pilots' body has called for a comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 787s in India, particularly focusing on electrical components, and has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a special audit of Air India's fleet.
In response, Air India has denied any electrical failures, attributing the RAT deployment to an "un-commanded" activation. The airline maintains that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. The DGCA has initiated an investigation into the recent incidents to ascertain the root causes and prevent future occurrences.
Lately, the 787 aircraft has been in news for the wrong reasons. The most significant incident occurred on June 12, 2025, when Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, India, en route to London Gatwick.
The crash resulted in the deaths of all but one of the 242 people on board, as well as 19 fatalities on the ground. Preliminary investigations indicated that both engines lost thrust after their fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" to "CUTOFF" position, though the cause of this switch movement remains under investigation. This incident marked the first fatal crash and hull loss involving a Boeing 787.