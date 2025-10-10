Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

The DGCA has initiated an investigation into the recent incidents to ascertain the root causes and prevent future occurrences.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Landing At London Heathrow Airport
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Landing At London Heathrow Airport Photo: Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ground all Air India Boeing 787s following technical failures, including RAT deployment on flight AI-117 and a diversion of flight AI-154 due to system malfunctions.

  • The pilots cited systemic electrical issues in the 787 fleet, calling for a comprehensive inspection and a special audit by the DGCA, while Air India denied electrical failures and attributed incidents to un-commanded activations.

  • The Boeing 787’s safety concerns intensified after the June 12, 2025 crash of Air India Flight 171, which killed 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, marking the first fatal crash and hull loss of a 787.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ground all Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India. This appeal follows a series of technical failures, including the unexpected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on flight AI-117 during its approach to Birmingham on October 4, and a diversion of flight AI-154 from Vienna to Dubai on October 9 due to multiple system malfunctions.

The FIP's letter emphasizes that these incidents, coupled with the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in June, underscore systemic issues within the aircraft's electrical systems. The pilots' body has called for a comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 787s in India, particularly focusing on electrical components, and has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a special audit of Air India's fleet.

Related Content
Related Content

In response, Air India has denied any electrical failures, attributing the RAT deployment to an "un-commanded" activation. The airline maintains that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. The DGCA has initiated an investigation into the recent incidents to ascertain the root causes and prevent future occurrences.

Lately, the 787 aircraft has been in news for the wrong reasons. The most significant incident occurred on June 12, 2025, when Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, India, en route to London Gatwick.

The crash resulted in the deaths of all but one of the 242 people on board, as well as 19 fatalities on the ground. Preliminary investigations indicated that both engines lost thrust after their fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" to "CUTOFF" position, though the cause of this switch movement remains under investigation. This incident marked the first fatal crash and hull loss involving a Boeing 787.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

  4. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W Claim First Win, Beat Bangladesh By 100 Runs

  5. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  5. Blast Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari Village; Five Dead, Several Injured

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  4. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  5. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps