Pilgrim Bus Crashes Into Tree in Mau, 40 Injured

Summary of this article
At least 35–40 pilgrims, including women and children, were injured when a bus rammed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.
The bus was travelling from Ayodhya to Ballia when the accident occurred around 1:30 am in the Haldharpur police station area.
Injured passengers were first taken to a local health centre and later shifted to the district hospital as police launched a probe into the cause.
At least 40 pilgrims, including women and children, were injured when their bus crashed into a tree in the Ratanpura area of Mau in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred around 1:30 am on the Ratanpura-Mubarakpur road under the Haldharpur police station area when the driver lost control of the bus and rammed it into a roadside tree, police said.
"The pilgrims were headed back home after attending a religious event in Ayodhya when the accident took place," a police official said.
The impact of the collision left the front portion of the bus badly mangled.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sanjay Gupta said nearly 35 to 40 passengers were injured in the accident.
Locals rushed to the rescue of the victims and moved them to the Jogapur community health centre. The injured were later shifted to the Mau district hospital for treatment, he said.
A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, police said.