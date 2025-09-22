PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Removal Of Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar

The plea filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh argued that the construction and continued presence of graves within a state-controlled prison is “illegal, unconstitutional, and contrary to public interest.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Removal Of Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat From Tihar
Delhi High Court Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt.

  • The plea filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh argued that the construction and continued presence of graves within a prison is “illegal, unconstitutional, and contrary to public interest.”

  • The plea asks for a directive to relocate their mortal remains.

A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt, who were awarded the death penalty and executed in the Tihar jail premises. The plea asks for a directive to relocate their mortal remains in accordance with law so as to prevent “glorification of terrorism” and misuse of the jail premises.

The plea filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh argued that the construction and continued presence of graves within a state-controlled prison is “illegal, unconstitutional, and contrary to public interest.”

It further alleged that the existence of these graves has effectively transformed Tihar Central Jail into a site of "radical pilgrimage," attracting extremist elements who gather there to venerate convicted terrorists.

“This not only undermines national security and public order, but also sanctifies terrorism in direct contravention of the principles of secularism and rule of law under the Constitution of India,” it said.

“It violates the express provisions of the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, which mandate the disposal of the bodies of executed prisoners in a manner that prevents glorification, ensures prison discipline, and maintains public order”, it added.

Related Content
Related Content

Citing the provision, the plea, “therefore, seeks the urgent intervention of this court to direct the respondents to remove the said graves from Tihar Jail and ensure their relocation in a secure, undisclosed manner, in line with established state practice in the cases of executed terrorists such as Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, where every precaution was taken to prevent glorification."

The plea, filed by advocate Barun Kumar Sinha highlighted that both Bhatt and Guru, driven by “extremist Jihadist ideology”, orchestrated and executed acts of terrorism that gravely threatened the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India.

The petitioners also claimed that the presence of the graves within jail premises poses a serious risk of contagious and dangerous diseases to both the inmates and the employees of Tihar Jail.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

  2. Ireland Vs England: Campher's Stunning One-Handed Catch Leaves Buttler Befuddled

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn