Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
People Of UP Have Not Forgotten Muzaffarnagar Riots, Migration From Kairana: Nadda

He made the comments while addressing public meetings in Hapur and Moradabad ahead of the UP Assembly elections.

BJP National President JP Nadda PTI

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 2:05 pm

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh have not yet forgotten the sting of Muzaffarnagar riots and the migration from Kairana, and accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of indulging in appeasement when in power. He made the comments while addressing public meetings in Hapur and Moradabad ahead of the UP Assembly elections.

"The people have not yet forgotten the sting of Muzaffaragar riots and the migration from Kairana. The Supreme Court had reprimanded the SP government that these riots were the result of government's failure," Nadda said. Nadda also attacked Yadav, accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics. He claimed that a cleric who was accused of being involved in the riots and who should have been punished was invited by then chief minister Yadav to Lucknow as a guest and added that this was SP's appeasement politics.

Accusing Yadav of adopting a biased attitude towards the riots, the BJP president said people were forced to migrate from Kairana under his government. Praising the Yogi Adityanath government, he said today there are neither riots, nor mafia in the state. This the difference, Nadda said and appealed to the people to remember it when they go out to vote.

Asking why the SP had to give tickets to those in jail, Nadda questioned why the people in prison had become so dear to the SP. He alleged that these people together ruined the law and order situation of the state. Referring to the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, the BJP chief said they have curbed corruption and established a corruption-free, riot-free and transparent government in the state. Taking a jibe at Congress leaders, he said the "real Gandhi" was gone and all the Gandhis who came later only did politics. When they were in power they looted people with both hands, he said.

Taking a jibe at the SP chief, Nadda said today some people are promising to provide free electricity but they can make this promise only if they gave adequate electricity when they were in power.  "Those who could not provide electricity when they were in power, how can they give free power now," he asked.

With PTI Inputs

