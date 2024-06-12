Pema Khandu To Take Oath As Arunachal Pradesh CM For Another Term

Pema Khandu will take oath the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for another term. He was re-elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in the state on Wednesday.
BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh were also present at the meeting that took place in Itanagar.
The party sources said that Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day.
Khandu expressed gratitude over his re-relection as the state legislature party head. "With humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote.
He thanked his fellow BJP MLAs and party workers. "Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu added.
Pema Khandu has been Arunachal's Chief Minister since 2016. He first assumed office after the resignation of Nabam Tuki.
Notably, when Khandu first became the state's chief minister, he was with the Indian National Congress. He switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2019 general elections and has been with the party since.
In the Lok Sabha elections as well, the BJP retained its two states from the state.
As per party spokesperson Techi Necha, the oath taking ceremony for the Arunachal chief minister is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 at 3 pm.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.