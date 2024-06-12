National

Pema Khandu To Take Oath As Arunachal Pradesh CM For Another Term

The BJP sources said that Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day.

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Pema Khandu will take oath the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for another term. He was re-elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in the state on Wednesday.

BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh were also present at the meeting that took place in Itanagar.

The party sources said that Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day.

Khandu expressed gratitude over his re-relection as the state legislature party head. "With humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote.

He thanked his fellow BJP MLAs and party workers. "Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu added.

Pema Khandu has been Arunachal's Chief Minister since 2016. He first assumed office after the resignation of Nabam Tuki.

Notably, when Khandu first became the state's chief minister, he was with the Indian National Congress. He switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2019 general elections and has been with the party since.

Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway | - ANI Screengrab
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas

BY Outlook Web Desk

Once again in 2024, the BJP secured a massive victory in the north-eastern state and returned to power. The BJP won 46 seats in the Arunachal Assembly elections, while the National Peoples Party -- which is part of the NDA -- bagged five seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections as well, the BJP retained its two states from the state.

null - null
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results: BJP Wins 46 Out Of 60 Seats, Congress Secures 1 | Full List Of Winners

BY Trisha Majumder

As per party spokesperson Techi Necha, the oath taking ceremony for the Arunachal chief minister is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 at 3 pm.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala CM Writes To EAM Jaishankar, Seeks Centre's Intervention In Kuwait Fire Incident
  2. J-K Police Issues Advisory, Urges Residents To Remain Vigilant About Suspicious Activities
  3. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  4. Pema Khandu To Take Oath As Arunachal Pradesh CM For Another Term
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 12: Andhra, Odisha CMs Take Oath, Kuwait Building Fire, Terror Attack In JK And More
Entertainment News
  1. Neha Joshi's Father Has Been Her 'Greatest Strength During Moments Of Doubt'
  2. Martin Garrix Shares Picture With Arijit Singh, Hints At Potential Collaboration
  3. To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods
  4. Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet
  5. Dhanush's ‘Captain Miller’ And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' Nominated For Best Foreign Language Film At UK National Film Awards
Sports News
  1. Scotland At Euro 2024: Stranger Things Have Happened Says SCO's Lewis Morgan Ahead Of Germany Tie
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York
  3. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 27: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Euro 2024 Tournament Preview: Can England Bring Football Home, Or Will France Reign Supreme?
  5. US Open Golf: Scottie Scheffler To Battle Xander Schauffele At Pinehurst?
World News
  1. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 41 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline Number
  2. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
  3. Kansas City Couple Shocked To Find Their Million-Dollar Home Listed For $10,200 On Zillow
  4. J&K BJP Chief Slams Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Dialogue With Pakistan
  5. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka