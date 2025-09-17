The Patna High Court has directed the Congress party to immediately remove an AI-generated video from all social media platforms that depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is shown criticizing his political actions. The order was delivered by Acting Chief Justice P.B. Bajantari.
Alongside Congress, the court also issued notices to Rahul Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter, Google, the Union Government, and the Election Commission. All intermediaries were instructed to halt the further circulation of the video.
The Congress party came under fire after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video on social media. The video showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was critiquing his politics in the video.
The court also directed all the intermediaries to stall the circulation of the video.
In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.
"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.
Through the notices, the court is also seeking responses from the named parties regarding the video’s origin, intent, and whether it violates laws on election conduct, defamation, or the use of artificial intelligence in digital content.