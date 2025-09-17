Patna High Court Orders Congress To Remove AI-Video Featuring PM Modi’s Mother

The court also directed all the intermediaries to stall the circulation of the video.

The Patna High Court has directed the Congress party to immediately remove an AI-generated video from all social media platforms that depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is shown criticizing his political actions. The order was delivered by Acting Chief Justice P.B. Bajantari.

Alongside Congress, the court also issued notices to Rahul Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter, Google, the Union Government, and the Election Commission. All intermediaries were instructed to halt the further circulation of the video.

In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.

"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.

Through the notices, the court is also seeking responses from the named parties regarding the video’s origin, intent, and whether it violates laws on election conduct, defamation, or the use of artificial intelligence in digital content.

