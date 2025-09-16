Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

Shahid Afridi’s praise for Rahul Gandhi emerged during a Pakistani news channel discussion. This discussion took place amidst a furore in Pakistan concerning the Indian cricket team’s refusal to shake hands with their rivals during the recent Asia Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Row
Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Row: Allahabad HC Grants More Time To Centre On Congress Leader's Nationality Matter Photo: Getty Images
  • BJP has launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi after he was praised by Shahid Afridi on Pakistan TV

  • Congress has hit back after Gandhi was called 'darling' of Pakistan by BJP leaders

  • Afridi recently praised Gandhi but criticised Modi in a tv show in Pakistan

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of being a 'darling' of Pakistan. This claim came after former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi commended the former Congress president's “positive mindset” even as the former all-rounder criticised the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Afridi’s remarks, made during a Pakistani news channel discussion, drew sharp criticism from the ruling party. Senior BJP figures stated Pakistan views Mr Gandhi as a 'darling'. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate immediately hit back, sharing a picture of Afridi with BJP leader and former sports minister Anurag Thakur as she questioned the ruling party's stance.

Gandhi slammed

Union minister Kiren Rijiju directly attacked Gandhi. He declared: ”Rahul Gandhi has been the darling of Pakistan! Shahid Afridi and people of Pakistan can make Rahul Gandhi their leader.”

Previously, Congress and its allies had criticised the BJP over India’s decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also posted on X: ”After Hafiz Saeed now Shahid Afridi (Terror apologist & India hater) praises Rahul Gandhi... Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi & Congress. From Soros to Shahid ... INC = Islamabad National Congress...”

What Afridi said

Shahid Afridi’s praise for Rahul Gandhi emerged during a Pakistani news channel discussion. This discussion took place amidst a furore in Pakistan concerning the Indian cricket team’s refusal to shake hands with their rivals during a recent Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

India thrashed Pakistan in Sunday's one-sided clash.

“This government (in India) always plays the religion and Muslim-Hindu card to stay in power. This is a very bad mindset. Rahul Gandhi has a very positive mindset. He believes in dialogue. Is one Israel not enough that you are trying to become another?" Afridi had said.

Published At:
