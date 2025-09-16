Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets on Sunday. Shahid Afridi slammed PCB and son-in-law Shaheen Afridi after the embarrassing defeat

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will be in the stands to watch the India-Pakistan match on Sunday. Photo: X/ @TEAM_AFRIDI
  • India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets, chasing 128 in just 15.5 overs in the Asia Cup 2025 clash

  • Shahid Afridi slammed Shaheen Afridi, saying he wants wickets with the ball, not runs with the bat

  • Afridi branded Pakistan cricket’s domestic system “third class” and urged PCB to bring reforms for producing quality players

Pakistan’s disappointing performance against India in the Asia Cup 2025 has triggered a storm of criticism, and none louder than from former captain Shahid Afridi. After watching his side collapse to a seven-wicket defeat, Afridi did not mince words, lashing out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and even his own son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi.

The highly anticipated clash in Colombo ended in one-sided fashion as India comfortably chased down a modest target of 128 in just 15.5 overs. Pakistan’s batters faltered once again, while their bowling attack, once considered their strength, failed to trouble India’s top order. Among those under fire was left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who had an off day with the ball.

Shahid Afridi Unhappy With Shaheen’s Bowling Role

Speaking to Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi openly expressed disappointment with Shaheen’s spell, where he leaked 23 runs in just two overs without picking up a wicket. Despite Shaheen’s late resistance with the bat, scoring a brisk 33, the former skipper was far from impressed..

"Thankfully, Shaheen scored some runs, which helped our team to go past the 100-run mark. But I don't want runs from Shaheen, I want bowling from Shaheen, I don't want bowling from Sam Ayub, I want runs from him," Afridi remarked bluntly.

He further explained that Shaheen’s primary responsibility was to swing the new ball and make early breakthroughs. “Shaheen should understand that his role is to swing the new ball and he should know how to take wickets by moving the ball forward. He should focus on his game plan. Shaheen should play mind games, he can take wickets in the beginning. I would like him to win the match for Pakistan with his bowling," Afridi added.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A clash in Dubai. - AP
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When Is Next IND Vs PAK Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afridi Criticizes PCB And Domestic Structure

Afridi’s anger did not stop at players alone. The outspoken former captain turned his attention toward the PCB and Pakistan’s cricketing structure, calling it “third class.” He stressed that a weak domestic system was responsible for producing players unable to meet international standards.

"You need to better the domestic system in Pakistan, invest money, bring qualified coaches, and help players develop a progressive mindset that can cope with the demands of the game. I am tired of asking the PCB to do this, I am requesting once again. Please focus on domestic cricket. Just do one favour to Pakistan, make their domestic system strong," he urged.

Pakistan now face a must-win encounter against the UAE on September 17. Anything less than a victory could result in an early exit from the Asia Cup 2025, a scenario that would only intensify the criticism from legends like Afridi and the wider cricketing fraternity.

Pakistan now face a must-win encounter against the UAE on September 17. Anything less than a victory could result in an early exit from the Asia Cup 2025, a scenario that would only intensify the criticism from legends like Afridi and the wider cricketing fraternity.

Published At:
Tags

