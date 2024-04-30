National

After SC's Rap, Uttarakhand Authority Revokes Licenses Of 14 Patanjali Products

The Uttarakhand Government has revoked the licenses of 14 Patanjali product for "multiple violations" of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954. This decision comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Advertisement

PTI
Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna (right) with Baba Ramdev (left)| Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the Supreme Court's orders, the Uttarakhand licensing authority has revoked the manufacturing licenses of 14 products made by the ayurveda company. In an affidavit filed to the Supreme Court, the state government has recalled the licenses of the products made by Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy for publishing misleading advertisements.

As per a report by IANS, the Uttarakhand government has stated that its licensing authority has issued a "public notice intimating that publication of advertisements contrary to the law would entail strict disciplinary and legal action, including fine, imprisonment, or both."

As per the affadavit, the licensing authority has granted permission to the Drug Inspector at Haridwar to file a complaint against Divya Pharmnacy and Patanjali Ayurved for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954.

Advertisement

The licenses of 14 Patanjali products, namely - 'Swasari Gold', 'Swasari Vati, Bronchom', 'Swasari Pravahi', 'Swasari Avaleh', 'MuktaVati Extra Power', 'Lipidom', 'Bp Grit', 'Madhugrit', 'MadhunashiniVati Extra Power', 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drops' - have been suspended with immediate effect.

This action comes amid the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding Patanjali's misleading ads. The top court has slamed the company and its founders - Baba Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna - for taking the public "for a ride".

The Supreme Court has also rejected two apologies from Ramdev and his aide and demanded a national public apology from Patanjali Ayurved.

Advertisement

Amid the SC hearing, Patanjali has issued two apologies in around 67 newspapers across the nation for issuing misleading advertisements about the efficacy of their products, particularly its drug to fight COVID-19 - Coronil.

Along with Patanjali, the Supreme Court also held the Indian Medical Association and FMCG companies accountable for "taking the public for a ride".

Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Tuesday

The Supreme Court will resume its hearing for the misleading ads case on Tuesday. The top court, comprising of a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanudin Amanullah, will be examining Patanjali's national apology during the hearing. Both Ramdev and Balkrishna will be present before the court.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, Facing Sexual Abuse Allegations, Likely To Get Suspended From Party