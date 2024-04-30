After SC's Rap, Uttarakhand Authority Revokes Licenses Of 14 Patanjali Products

Following the Supreme Court's orders, the Uttarakhand licensing authority has revoked the manufacturing licenses of 14 products made by the ayurveda company. In an affidavit filed to the Supreme Court, the state government has recalled the licenses of the products made by Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy for publishing misleading advertisements.
As per a report by IANS, the Uttarakhand government has stated that its licensing authority has issued a "public notice intimating that publication of advertisements contrary to the law would entail strict disciplinary and legal action, including fine, imprisonment, or both."
As per the affadavit, the licensing authority has granted permission to the Drug Inspector at Haridwar to file a complaint against Divya Pharmnacy and Patanjali Ayurved for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954.
The licenses of 14 Patanjali products, namely - 'Swasari Gold', 'Swasari Vati, Bronchom', 'Swasari Pravahi', 'Swasari Avaleh', 'MuktaVati Extra Power', 'Lipidom', 'Bp Grit', 'Madhugrit', 'MadhunashiniVati Extra Power', 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drops' - have been suspended with immediate effect.
This action comes amid the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding Patanjali's misleading ads. The top court has slamed the company and its founders - Baba Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna - for taking the public "for a ride".
The Supreme Court has also rejected two apologies from Ramdev and his aide and demanded a national public apology from Patanjali Ayurved.
Amid the SC hearing, Patanjali has issued two apologies in around 67 newspapers across the nation for issuing misleading advertisements about the efficacy of their products, particularly its drug to fight COVID-19 - Coronil.
Along with Patanjali, the Supreme Court also held the Indian Medical Association and FMCG companies accountable for "taking the public for a ride".
Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Tuesday
The Supreme Court will resume its hearing for the misleading ads case on Tuesday. The top court, comprising of a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanudin Amanullah, will be examining Patanjali's national apology during the hearing. Both Ramdev and Balkrishna will be present before the court.