'Attitude Is The Problem': SC As Yoga Guru Ramdev Apologises Over Misleading Patanjali Ads

The Supreme Court of India has once again unleashed its wrath on yoga guru Baba Ramdev. While hearing the Patanjali misleading ads case on Tuesday, a bench comprising of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah called out Baba Ramdev's "attitude".
During the hearing, the Supreme Court stated that Patanjali and Ramdev talked "poorly of other medical systems in order to promote your own method".
Ramdev apologised and stated that the ads were based on research of over 5,000 process. To this, the Supreme Court stated - "We are talking about your attitude. We have summoned you because you have disobeyed our order".
Ramdev's hearing come after the Supreme Court rejected the second apology issued by Patanjali regarding the misleading ads on April 10.
During Tuesday's hearing, Ramdev stated that he and Patanjali will "take care from now on" while issuing advertisements for the allopathic company. Despite telling the Supreme Court that Patanjali would not repeat the incidents, the top court "has not forgiven" the guru yet.
"You are not so innocent that you do not know what is going on in the court," stated the bench comprising of Justices Kohli and Amanullah.
Last week, Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna delivered an "unconditional apology" before the Supreme Court over the misleading advertisments posted by the firm.
This apology was strongly rejected by the court as the "message has to go to society at large not to violate the court's order".
"Patanjali says their advertisements were to keep people connected with Ayurvedic medicines, as if they are the first ones in the world to come up with Ayurvedic medicines," SC noted during last week's hearing.
The matter has now been posted for April 23. Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna have been asked to appear in the Supreme Court again to to "save themselves and to show their good intentions, they have to take more steps."