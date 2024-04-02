Patanjali 'Misleading' Ads: Yoga Guru Ramdev Apologises In SC; Top Court Raps Centre For 'Keeping Eyes Shut'

Yoga guru Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, apologised in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the "misleading" ads case. The Supreme Court on Tuesday also rapped Centre for keeping its "eyes shut" when Patanjali "was going to town saying there were no remedy for Covid in allopathy."
What has happened should not have happened, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, told the Supreme Court during the hearing Patanjali 'misleading' advertising case on Tuesday.
The top court also disapproved of Patanjali MD's statement in affidavit that Drugs and Cosmetics (Magic Remedies) Act is archaic.
The Supreme Court granted a "last opportunity" to Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna to file affidavits in one week, asking both to be present in court on the next date of hearing on April 10.
In the last hearing, the Supreme Court slammed Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and asked Ramdev and the company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court on April 2.
The Supreme Court on March 19 asked Ayurvedic company Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and Yog Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the contempt notice.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him. The top court took exception to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD not filing reply to notices on 'violating' undertaking on advertising products.
This was not the first time that the Supreme Court rapped Patanjali Ayurved, which is co-owned by yoga guru Ramdev, over 'misleading' advertisements. The top court, during a similar hearing in February, said the "entire country was being taken for a ride" through such misleading advertisements.
During the hearing, Justices Hima Kohli and A. Amanullah criticised Patanjali Ayurved for releasing advertisements despite previous court orders issued last year.
The hearings are part of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) petition seeking action against Yog Guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved for defaming evidence-based medicine. With more than 3.5 lakh members, the IMA is the largest association of doctors practising evidence-based medicine.