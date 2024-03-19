National

SC Summons Yog Guru Ramdev For Not Replying To Notices Over Misleading Patanjali Ads

The Supreme Court issued a notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

Outlook Web Desk
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev Photo: File image
Supreme Court asked Ayurvedic company Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and Yog Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the contempt notice. The Supreme Court issued a notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

The top court took exception to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD not filing reply to notices on 'violating' undertaking on advertising products.

This is not the first time that the Supreme Court has rapped Patanjali Ayurved, which is co-owned by yoga guru Ramdev, over 'misleading' advertisements.

The top court, during a similar hearing in February, said the "entire country was being taken for a ride" through such misleading advertisements.

During the hearing, Justices Hima Kohli and A. Amanullah criticised Patanjali Ayurved for releasing advertisements despite previous court orders issued last year.

The hearings are part of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) petition seeking action against Yog Guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved for defaming evidence-based medicine. With more than 3.5 lakh members, the IMA is the largest association of doctors practising evidence-based medicine.

