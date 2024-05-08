National

Mumbai School Principal Sacked For Liking Social Media Post On Palestine Issue

The management of Somaiya School in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area, on Tuesday, announced it has "discontinued" the services of principal Parveen Shaikh "to ensure" that their "ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised".

Advertisement

Parveen Shaikh was asked to quit a few days ago reportedly for liking social media posts on the Israel-Palestine issue.
info_icon

The principal of a school in Maharashtra's Mumbai has been sacked over her "Social media activities", i.e. for liking a post on the Palestine issue and the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The management of Somaiya School in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area, on Tuesday, announced it has "discontinued" the services of principal Parveen Shaikh "to ensure" that their "ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised".

She was asked to quit a few days ago reportedly for liking social media posts on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Somaiya Vidyavihar Schoolss statement on the matter
Somaiya Vidyavihar Schools's statement on the matter Photo: X/@SomaiyaTrust
info_icon

Parveen Shaikh described her "termination" from the post as "completely illegal, drastic and unwarranted" and expressed shock over the "politically motivated" action. The school management said her personal social media activities were not aligned with the values cherished by the educational institute.

Advertisement

Parveen Shaikh was earlier allegedly asked by the management to resign over her social media views, her aide had said on May 2. The management had then said it was probing the matter, according to a news agency PTI report.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Somaiya school management said Shaikh's personal social media activities were "starkly misaligned with the values we cherish" and hence "given the gravity of concerns" and "after careful consideration", it discontinued her (services).

"After careful consideration, the management has discontinued Ms Parveen Shaikh's association with Somaiya Vidyavihar to ensure that our ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised," the statement said.

Advertisement

The school management, in the statement, said it strives to cultivate an environment where knowledge leads to wisdom and "uplifts all members of the community, transcending small-mindedness and personal biases".

"We strongly support the right to freedom of expression, yet we recognize that it is not absolute and must be exercised with responsibility and respect for others," the school said.

The statement further said that the institute remains dedicated to providing a nurturing educational environment that honours and respects all cultures and beliefs, contributing positively to society and our nation.

"We believe it is crucial to safeguard the impressionable minds of our youth, and ensure they are nurtured in an environment that upholds the highest standards of integrity and inclusivity," it said.

Earlier last week, the Somaiya school management informed the media that it had sought a written clarification from Shaikh and was waiting for her reply. The statement did not specify if the management received any clarification from her.

Parveen Shaikh Calls Termination 'Illegal'

Shaikh, in a statement shared on WhatsApp, had alleged that her "termination" was "completely illegal" and she was "shocked to know" the news of her termination from social media even before receiving a notice from the management.

"My work as a school principal has been exceptional and my termination for such a reason is wrongful and unjust," she said.

Advertisement

Parveen Shaikh further had expressed disappointment that the school management "chose not to stand" by her and took "drastic and unwarranted action".

"This action appears to be politically motivated. I hold firm belief in our legal system and the Indian Constitution and I am currently considering my legal options," she said.

Parveen Shaikh had been associated with the school since the last 12 years and took charge as the principal seven years ago, the PTI report mentioned.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2024
  2. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  3. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  4. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  5. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
Entertainment News
  1. Silambarasan TR Joins Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', First Look And Teaser Unveiled By Makers
  2. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  3. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  5. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
Sports News
  1. PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World
  2. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  3. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  4. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  2. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  3. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges