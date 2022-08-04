Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Partly Cloudy Morning In Delhi, Moderate Rain Likely

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 11:14 am

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83 percent.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather The National Capital Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Partly Cloudy Morning In Delhi Moderate Rain Likely
