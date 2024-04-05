National

Parties Go All Out Campaigning As Lok Sabha Polls Near | In Pics

Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner in India and parties are going all out to connect with the public through roadshows, rallies, speeches and other activities. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 this year and will conclude on June 4, the counting day. Take a look at political leaders' campaigns in this photogallery.