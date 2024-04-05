Parties Go All Out Campaigning As Lok Sabha Polls Near | In Pics

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
West Bengal BJP President and party's candidate Sukanta Majumdar during a door-to-door election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, at Kushmandi in South Dinajpur district.
Centre for People's Justice (Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)) President Kamal Haasan with Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) candidate from Trichy constituency Durai Vaiko during a campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha election, at Srirangam Rajagopuram, in Tiruchirappalli.
Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during a campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai Central constituency Dayanidhi Maran ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in East Bardhaman.
Actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini performs 'Yamuna Pujan' while campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Salem.
Maharashtra State Congress President and party candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha constituency Praniti Shinde takes a ride in an auto-rickshaw during election campaigning ahead of the upcoming election, in Solapur.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during Jharkhand Mukti Morchca's commencement of election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Hazaribagh district.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji congratulates party MLA Mathura Mahto (L) after he was declared a candidate from Giridih Lok Sabha constituency during a gathering as the party began its election campaign for the upcoming polls, in Hazaribagh district.
Union Minister Smriti Irani and Kerala state BJP President and party candidate from Wayanad constituency K Surendran during a road show before filing nomination ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Wayanad.
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate from Krishnanagar constituency Ismat Ara Khatun during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Damoh constituency, Rahul Lodhi, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Damoh.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
Former Tripura chief minister and BJP candidate from West Tripura constituency Biplab Kumar Deb during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, at Bishalghar in Sepahijala district, Tripura.
BJP candidate Santosh Pandey with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and others during 'Namankan Rally' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rajnandgaon district.
BJP candidate Navneet Rana during an election rally before filing her nomination from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Amravati.
Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi dances with supporters during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Majuli, Assam.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Dipak Majumdar ahead of the Ramnagar assembly by-election, in Agartala.