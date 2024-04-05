National

Parties Go All Out Campaigning As Lok Sabha Polls Near | In Pics

Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner in India and parties are going all out to connect with the public through roadshows, rallies, speeches and other activities. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 this year and will conclude on June 4, the counting day. Take a look at political leaders' campaigns in this photogallery.

Mahua Moitra campaigns in Nadia Photo: PTI

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
West Bengal BJP President and party's candidate Sukanta Majumdar during a door-to-door election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, at Kushmandi in South Dinajpur district.

Kamal%20Haasan%20campaigns%20in%20Tamil%20Nadu
Kamal Haasan campaigns in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI
Centre for People's Justice (Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)) President Kamal Haasan with Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) candidate from Trichy constituency Durai Vaiko during a campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha election, at Srirangam Rajagopuram, in Tiruchirappalli.

Udhayanidhi%20Stalin%20campaigns%20in%20Chennai
Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Chennai Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during a campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai Central constituency Dayanidhi Maran ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.

TMC%20candidate%20Kirti%20Azad%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
TMC candidate Kirti Azad campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in East Bardhaman.

Hema%20Malini%20in%20Mathura
Hema Malini in Mathura Photo: PTI
Actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini performs 'Yamuna Pujan' while campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.

Edappadi%20Palaniswami%20campaigns%20in%20Salem
Edappadi Palaniswami campaigns in Salem Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Salem.

Praniti%20Shinde%20campaigns%20in%20Solapur
Praniti Shinde campaigns in Solapur Photo: PTI
Maharashtra State Congress President and party candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha constituency Praniti Shinde takes a ride in an auto-rickshaw during election campaigning ahead of the upcoming election, in Solapur.

JMM%27s%20election%20campaign%20kick%20starts%20in%20Jharkhand
JMM's election campaign kick starts in Jharkhand Photo: PTI
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during Jharkhand Mukti Morchca's commencement of election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Hazaribagh district.

JMM%27s%20election%20campaign%20kick%20starts%20in%20Jharkhand
JMM's election campaign kick starts in Jharkhand Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji congratulates party MLA Mathura Mahto (L) after he was declared a candidate from Giridih Lok Sabha constituency during a gathering as the party began its election campaign for the upcoming polls, in Hazaribagh district.

Smriti%20Irani%20campaigns%20in%20Wayanad
Smriti Irani campaigns in Wayanad Photo: PTI
Union Minister Smriti Irani and Kerala state BJP President and party candidate from Wayanad constituency K Surendran during a road show before filing nomination ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Wayanad.

Campaign%20for%20LS%20polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate from Krishnanagar constituency Ismat Ara Khatun during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Damoh constituency, Rahul Lodhi, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Damoh.

Nitin%20Gadkari%20campaigns%20in%20Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari campaigns in Nagpur Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

Campaign%20for%20LS%20polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
Former Tripura chief minister and BJP candidate from West Tripura constituency Biplab Kumar Deb during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, at Bishalghar in Sepahijala district, Tripura.

Campaign%20for%20LS%20polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Santosh Pandey with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and others during 'Namankan Rally' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rajnandgaon district.

Navneet%20Rana
Navneet Rana Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Navneet Rana during an election rally before filing her nomination from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Amravati.

Gaurav%20Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi dances with supporters during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Majuli, Assam.

Manik%20Saha%20with%20BJP%20candidate%20Dipak%20Majumdar
Manik Saha with BJP candidate Dipak Majumdar Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Dipak Majumdar ahead of the Ramnagar assembly by-election, in Agartala.

