India News LIVE: Parliament’s Monsoon Session To Begin Today, House To Witness Tabling Of Economic Survey

Jammu Kashmir Latest News LIVE: Militants Attack Army Camp In Rajouri Village
The militants have attacked attacked Army's new camp in Gundha Khawas area of Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri early morning on Monday.
US Presidential Election News Live: Biden Drops Out Of Race Months Before Polls
US President Joe Biden has announced that he was dropping out of the US presidential race. Biden notified the public of his decision in a letter, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s news nominee.
NEET-UG 2024 News LIVE: CBI Take 3 Into 10-Custody In Bihar
CBI has taken two solvers and one setter into 10-day custody in connection with the NEET case in Bihar.
Monsoon Session News LIVE: Parliament To Witness Tabling Of Economic Survey Today
Parliament is set to witness the tabling of economic survey on day one of the Monsoon session on Monday.