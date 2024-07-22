India News LIVE: Parliament’s Monsoon Session To Begin Today, House To Witness Tabling Of Economic Survey

Parliament's Monsoon Session to begin today | PTI

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday with the tabling of the Economic Survey. In other news CBI has taken two solvers and one setter into 10-day custody in connection with the NEET case in Bihar. Internationally, US President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the US presidential race.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2024, 07:31:54 am IST Jammu Kashmir Latest News LIVE: Militants Attack Army Camp In Rajouri Village The militants have attacked attacked Army's new camp in Gundha Khawas area of Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri early morning on Monday.

22 Jul 2024, 07:15:33 am IST US Presidential Election News Live: Biden Drops Out Of Race Months Before Polls US President Joe Biden has announced that he was dropping out of the US presidential race. Biden notified the public of his decision in a letter, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s news nominee.

22 Jul 2024, 07:15:08 am IST NEET-UG 2024 News LIVE: CBI Take 3 Into 10-Custody In Bihar CBI has taken two solvers and one setter into 10-day custody in connection with the NEET case in Bihar.