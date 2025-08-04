Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow

The lower house was adjourned till August 5 amid protests over Bihar's electoral revision where the upper house was also adjourned to offer respect to the passing of Shibu Soren, Jharkhand's former Chief Minister.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday after Opposition's protests over Bihar's SIR.

2: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:00AM August 5, observing the passing of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

3: The government today listed the National Sports Governance Bill, meant for enhanced transparency in the functioning of sports bodies.

On the 11th day of this year’s Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:00AM Tuesday, following the obituary reference for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Lok Sabha too was initially adjourned till 2:00 PM on Monday after which it resumed proceedings for a while.

However, amid the opposition protesting the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, where elections are scheduled for later this year, the House was adjourned for the day. 

On Monday, August 4, the government planned to put forward the sports bill in the Lok Sabha, as the uproar by opposition for discussion over Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) continued, a sustained demand since the session began on July 21. 

As the lower house’s speaker Om Birla arrived in the House, he announced the commencement of Question Hour. The opposition raised the demands to discuss the SIR. 

Birla stated that the obstructions in the running of the House are not good for parliamentary democracy, saying that opposition MPs can raise concerns in the Zero Hour. However, the protests continued and the House was adjourned till 2:00PM amid the cacophony.

After last week’s debate over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the government on August 4 had listed the National Sports Governance Bill, meant for enhanced transparency in the functioning of sports bodies.

Other bills for consideration and passing include the Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024.

The Rajya Sabha listed for Monday a resolution from Home Minister Amit Shah on the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur by another six months with effect from August 13.

The Upper House Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 11 AM, August 5, observing the demise of the 81-year-old leader and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shibu Soren.

Published At:
