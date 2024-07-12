National

Parents Of Late Army Captain Claim Daughter-In-Law ‘Took Away Son’s Award, Memories’ With Her

On July 5, Captain Anshuman Singh was posthumously honoured with the Kirti Chakra—India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Late Captain Anshuman Singh's mother, wife receiving Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu | Photo: PTI
The parents of late Army Captain Anshuman Singh, who was recently awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously, have claimed that their daughter-in-law took the award and their son’s other memories from their home in Lucknow to Gurdaspur.

Captain Anshuman Singh, was killed July last year during a fire incident in Siachen. Singh was his parents’ eldest son, who was posted as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area. He died after suffering severe burns and injuries in a fire accident in July last year.

Smriti Singh receives posthumous Kirti Chakra on behalf of her husband Anshuman Singh | - x/@eenadulivenews
In a daredevil act Singh rescued his fellow Army officers stuck in a fibreglass hut, however the braveheart lost his life after getting trapped, when the fire spread to a medical investigation shelter.

On July 5, Captain Singh was posthumously honoured with the Kirti Chakra—India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award which was presented by President Droupadi Murmu to his wife Smriti and mother Manju Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 5.

Smriti Singh, wife of slain Captain Anshuman Singh | - Ministry of Defence
Singh’s parents have claimed that their daughter-in-law Smriti took the award to her home in Gurdaspur along with his photo album, clothes, and other memories.

Singh’s father Ravi Pratap Singh, as per reports has also changed the permanent address listed in her son's official documents, from Lucknow to Gurdaspur. This as per Ravi Pratap Singh has been done by Smriti to ensure that all correspondence concerning his son takes place with her.

Rahul Gandhi visits martyrs memorial in Lalganj in Raebareli - PTI
Singh’s father has also urged the government to change the 'next of kin’ law, which determines who inherits assets and receives medical updates if someone dies without a will.

He also demanded that the government should provide a replica of military honours, such as the Kirti Chakra, to the parents along with the wife, so that they can also cherish the memories of their son.

Singh’s father has also said he couldn't even hold the Kirti Chakra awarded to his son by the President on July 5.

