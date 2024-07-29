Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam

Son of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack reportedly during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in the Vasai area of Maharashra's Palghar district on Sunday evening, police said.
A purported video said to be of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a man in a yellow t-shirt leaning against a car's bonnet and collapsing on the ground, triggering panic among the bystanders.
Milind More, 45, is the son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena. Milind More was the deputy chief of the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT), party functionaries said.
[Viewer Warning: Footage Can Be Disturbing For Some]
Milind More was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident took place late Sunday evening, a news agency PTI report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale as saying.
"While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause," he said.
Based on the complaint More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, the DCP added.