Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Over 60% Kids Aged 15-18 Yrs Received First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Minister

Teenagers aged 15 to 17 years became eligible for receiving the vaccine from January 3.

Over 60% Kids Aged 15-18 Yrs Received First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Minister - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 8:42 pm

Over 60 per cent of children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. He also congratulated the children saying, “Young India showed the way”.


“Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. Over 60 per cent children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19,” Mandaviya tweeted. Teenagers aged 15 to 17 years became eligible for receiving the vaccine from January 3.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Children Delhi Children COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Vaccination
