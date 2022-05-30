Monday, May 30, 2022
Over 100 Tonne Of Banned Gutkha Products Seized In Last One Year In TN: Minister

Talking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was in the Opposition during the previous AIADMK regime, had commented that the banned substance was available freely in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:47 am

The Tamil Nadu government has recovered over 100 tonne of banned gutkha products worth Rs 6.80 crore during the last one year and has warned 3,000 traders not to retail the banned product, Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said between May 2013 and May 2021, the government had recovered 799.81 tonne of banned products in the state.

"Soon after our party assumed power in May 2021, it was decided to take stringent action based on the directions of the chief minister against those involved in the sale of such products", Subramanian said after inaugurating a walkathon commemorating World Tobacco Day organised by the Brahmakumaris Samaj and Rela Hospital in the city.

"Between May 2021 and May 2022, the government has recovered 102 tonne of banned gutkha products worth Rs 6.80 crore and has issued a warning notice to 3,063 shops for retailing them while 21 shops have been sealed for the sale of the substances", he said.

(With PTI inputs)

