Outlook News Wrap, May 23: Prajwal Revanna Gets Warning, Pune Porsche Crash Probe Advances & More Stories

Hello, readers! Outlook India brings you top stories of the day through the news wrap for May 23. Pune Porsche accident continues to catch headlines with the teen accused's bail now cancelled and his grandfather, whose links with gangster Chhota Rajan have been found, being asked to appear before city police.
In other news, social media was flooded by videos of a police van entering the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh.
Outlook News Wrap, May 23
Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP MP Says Won't Resign, Calls Out 'Victim Shaming', 'Ready For Polygraph Test'
Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), told her side of the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, that allegedly took place on May 13.
In an interview with news agency ANI, Maliwal spoke of "victim shaming" anf also said that she won't resign as Rajya Sabha MP over the incident. READ FULL STORY
In Stern Warning, Ex-PM Deve Gowda Asks Grandson Prajwal Revanna To Return To India, Face Probe
Former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda on Thursday asked his absconding grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing women, to return to India and face probe over the allegations.
Prajwal Revanna reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, as multiple purported "obscene" videos of him surfaced on social media with allegations of sexual abuse. Prajwal Revanna is still at large. READ FULL STORY
Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine
After facing strong criticism over granting the 17-year-old accused a bail in the recent car crash incident in Pune that killed two people, the Juvenile Justice Board on late Wednesday night amended its order and sent the boy to a city remand home till June 5. Earlier, bail was granted to him within 15 hours of the horrific incident, on terms of two bonds of Rs 7,500 each and writing a 300-word essay. READ FULL STORY
Rishikesh: Police Drive Van Inside AIIMS Emergency Ward To Arrest Nursing Officer Accused Of Sex Abuse | On Cam
Little did the patients lying on stretchers in the emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand know on Tuesday that they will be seeing a police van enter the room to arrest someone, in a scene that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie.
Social media has been flooded by the incident's videos, in which a police van can be seen entering the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, triggering panic in the room. READ FULL STORY
Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
At least nine people have died after strong winds caused a stage in northern Mexico to collapse. The incident took place in a suburb of Monterrey during an election rally for presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez.
Following the collapse, soldiers, police and other officials were deployed on the scene and roamed the grounds of the park to find the anyone who had been trapped due to the collapse. READ FULL STORY
Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The influencer, who is known for making outfits from scratch, has been turning heads with her DIY outfits at the French Riviera. For her third appearance at the film festival, she opted for a black corset and skirt. She shared the details of her third look on her social media and netizens cannot get enough of it. READ FULLS STORY
IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik And The Final Goodbye Kiss
Dinesh Karthik, strapping in his spikes, adjusting his jersey, combing his hair, fitting in his helmet, chasing dreams, and realising them, left, in a way, he had arrived. (More Cricket News)
Well, the stage was set and like he usually did, Karthik showed up. However, he could not quite have his fairytale finish but cricket did give him a walk off the stadium with fans cheering at the top of their voice and teammates applauding his achievements. READ FULL STORY