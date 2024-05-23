Rishikesh: Police Drive Van Inside AIIMS Emergency Ward To Arrest Nursing Officer Accused Of Sex Abuse | On Cam

Little did the patients lying on stretchers in the emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand know on Tuesday that they will be seeing a police van enter the room to arrest someone, in a scene that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie.
Social media has been flooded by the incident's videos, in which a police van can be seen entering the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, triggering panic in the room.
The cops were even seen moving aside stretchers with patients on them to make way for the van to proceed.
The police came to arrest a nursing officer, Satish Kumar, of AIIMS-Rishikesh over allegedly molesting a female doctor.
Satish Kumar allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht had said earlier.
The resident doctors held a protest on Wedneaday, demanding the "termination" of the accused's, Medical superintendent said.
The resident doctors gathered outside the office of the Dean (Academics) and raised slogans. They demanded the nursing officer's immediate termination of service and said that mere suspension was not enough for the offence he had committed, news agency PTI quoted Medical Superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Mittal as saying.
They also demanded the suspension of assistant nursing superintendent ANS Sinoj who had put the nursing officer on duty, Mittal said.
Emergency services and 90 per cent of the operation theatres at the hospital are operational but senior and junior doctors continue to be on strike since Tuesday, he said.
A letter was written to the higher authorities for the nursing officer's dismissal and a notice was served to Sinoj asking him to explain within 72 hours, he added.