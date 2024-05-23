Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The influencer, who is known for making outfits from scratch, has been turning heads with her DIY outfits at the French Riviera. For her third appearance at the film festival, she opted for a black corset and skirt. She shared the details of her third look on her social media and netizens cannot get enough of it.
Taking to her Instagram, Nancy Tyagi shared a video that showed how she created the dress from scratch. The video showed her cutting pieces from the black fabric and sewing them to create a look for her appearance. She wrote, “Cannes Film Festival ka mera teesra outfit! Yeh mere dil ke bohot kareeb hai – ek corset, tail wali skirt aur stole ka perfect blend. Black ka elegance aur sleek look kuch aur hi hai. Yeh pura design maine khud banaya hai! (This is my third outfit for Cannes. This is very close to my heart. It includes a corset top, a tail skirt, and a stole to make a perfect blend. Black has a good elegance and is sleek. I have made this entire outfit myself).”
Take a look at Nancy Tyagi’s third outfit from Cannes here.
For her third appearance, the influencer opted for a black skirt with bead detailing and a corset top with a beaded back. She finished off her look with black gloves, black bead accessories, and a feather scarf. The outfit has wowed her fans. Not just her fans, but celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Raja Kumari, and Hansika Motwani have also left comments on her post. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Girl literally eats 100 professional fashion designers in breakfast.” A second fan commented, “I have seen her from one room with Shahrukh Khan poster at the back and stitching, now eating designers.” A third fan said, “Someone please send her to the Met Gala, she’s gonna shatter the earth there.”
For her first look, Tyagi opted for a pink gown. For her second look, she opted for a sequined saree. Her Cannes looks have become the talk of the town.