Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Turns Heads In A DIY Sequined Saree For Her Second Look, Sonam Kapoor Labels It 'Best Outfit'

Nancy Tyagi has captivated the entire internet with her stunning creations showcased at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After her debut look garnered immense praise, she has unveiled her second look: a self-made beautiful saree.
Nancy Tyagi delighted her followers by sharing a video documenting the creation of her second outfit. The footage starts with her excursion to a nearby market, where she selects a lavender-coloured, sequined fabric. She meticulously guides viewers through each stage of stitching the fabric to crafting a beautiful saree. Additionally, she also crafts a coordinating headpiece to enhance the overall ensemble.
In the caption, she wrote, “My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me.”
The fashion influencer designed her own lavender pre-draped saree adorned with intricate bead, sequin, and thread embroidery in a floral pattern. Known for her DIY abilities, she employed a unique draping technique to achieve the saree’s distinctive appearance, featuring a low-rise waistline, a side slit, a floor-sweeping train, and a pallu extending to the floor, forming another long train.
Complementing the saree, she wore a matching embellished blouse with full-length sleeves, a backless design held together by spaghetti ribbon ties, a cowl neckline, a hood over her head, and a cropped hem. Accessories included silver hoop earrings, lavender block heels, statement rings, and bead hair embellishments. Her hair was styled in a sleek centre-parted bun, while her makeup enhanced her overall look, making her look like a princess.
In fact, actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her appearances at the film festival, re-shared the influencer’s video on her Instagram Stories. “Best outfit in Cannes.” She then requested Nancy to design an outfit for her, saying, “Make me something @nancytyagi__.”
Nancy Tyagi’s creativity has not only made her a standout at the French Riviera but also an inspiration to many aspiring designers. For her first appearance, she dazzled in a pink gown that she created all by herself, and walked the red carpet, which was her “dream come true” moment.