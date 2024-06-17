Outlook News Wrap June 17: Kanchanjungha Express Accident, Air India Food Fiasco, Congress Mocks Modi Over Meeting Pope And More

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. The first part of this Sukumar directorial was released in 2021 and it broke records at the box office. The sequel has been slated to release on Independence Day, August 15. However, a recent report has revealed that the makers have now postponed the release of this drama.