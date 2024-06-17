Outlook News Wrap June 17: Kanchanjungha Express Accident, Air India Food Fiasco, Congress Mocks Modi Over Meeting Pope And More

Hello Readers! Through this news wrap we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the major Kanchanjungha Express accident in West Bengal that has killed many already. In other news, Air India appeared on headline over serving bad quality food.
Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site
Rescue operations are underway at war footing after three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. At least nine people, including train three train staffers, died while several others were injured in the incident which took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco Flight Passenger Finds Metal Blade On Meal Given In Flight; Airline Responds
Air India confirmed that a 'foreign object' was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of our flights, adding that it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. Read full story.
Congress Mocks Modi's Meet With Pope Francis; Deletes Post, Issues Apology After Massive Outrage
The Kerala Congress shared sarcastic post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meet with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit and later deleted it, issuing an apology to the Christian community.
The post also invited outrage from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress' Kerala unit posted a picture of PM Modi with the Pope with a comment reading, "Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God!"
Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
Heavy rains lashed Ecuador on Sunday, triggering a landslide over a highway in the country's central region, killing at least six people, injuring 19 others and leaving 30 others missing.
Air India Passenger On Newark-Bound Flight Shares 'Horror Story', Says 'Bad Food, Worn Out Seats, Damaged Luggage'
An Air India passenger shared his "horror story" from his travel in a business class flight -- AI 105 -- from New York to Newark, New Jersey in United States. Vineeth K, an X user, said, "After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to NY, Chicago and London which are my frequent travel destinations."
Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Tanzim Hasan Sakib Takes BAN Into Super Eights
Bangladesh held their nerves to pull off a -run victory over a spirited Nepal and storm into the Super Eights. Chasing a modest target of 107, Nepal could only muster to end their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a disappointing end.
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. The first part of this Sukumar directorial was released in 2021 and it broke records at the box office. The sequel has been slated to release on Independence Day, August 15. However, a recent report has revealed that the makers have now postponed the release of this drama.