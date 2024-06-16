Outlook News Wrap, June 16: Musk VS BJP Over EVM, IND Head Coach Hunt & More Stories

Hello, readers! Outlook India brings to you top headlines of the day through this news wrap. We dive straight into the water crisis in Delhi, amid which the government there has sought police protection for pipelines for the next 15 days.
In other top news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on Sunday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage set to begin on June 29.
Outlook News Wrap, June 16
Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest
The water crisis in Delhi continues to hit headlines with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government there asking police protection for major pipelines for the next 15 days. The AAP government of Delhi has been blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water to the national capital, a charge denied by the latter.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday staged a protest against the AAP government of Delhi over the water crisis. A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in Delhi was also vandalised on Sunday. READ FULL STORY
Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: Tesla Chief Responds To Ex-Union Min's 'Tutorial' Offer; INDIA Bloc Also Jumps In
An advice against using electronic voting machines (EVMs) by Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk sparked an exchange of posts between him and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, after the latter gave a counter to the multi-billionaire.
It all started with Elon Musk's post where he cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system. Musk's post got a reply from former Union minister Rajeev Chandresekhar, who offered a 'tutorial' on EVMs. READ FULL STORY
Days After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet To Review Security Situation In J&K
This comes just three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a similar meeting, directing officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" after a series of terror incidents, including a bus attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. READ FULL STORY
Renukaswamy Murder: Why Kannada Star Darshan Killed 'Fan', Is He Married To Co-Star & Accused Pavithra
New developments are taking place every day in the sensational murder case of Karnataka in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused along with his friend and co-artiste Pavithra Gowda. The case pertains to the murder of a person named Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, who was allegedly brought to a shed in Bengaluru on instructions of Darshan and tortured to death over alleged comments on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a small-time actress.
Renukaswamy allegedly had accused Pavithra Dowda of of creating a rift between the actor and his wife in his social media comment and also used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources. READ FULL STORY
Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
The Israeli military on Sunday announced a "tactical pause" in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow deliveries of increased quantities of humanitarian aid in the region.
The army said that the pause would begin at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and remain in place till 7 pm (16:00 GMT) in the Rafah area. It said that the pause was being coordinated with the United Nations and International Agencies. READ FULL STORY
IND Head Coach Hunt: BCCI Set To Announce Gambhir As Head Coach This Week - Report
As Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India's coach set to come to an end post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, all eyes will be on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as to whom they chose the next head coach.
As per reports, Gautam Gambhir is in the fray to replace Dravid and will be announced this coming week. As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI confirmed Gambhir's status as Team India coach on Thursday, June 13 and will be announced the following week. READ FULL STORY