Renukaswamy Murder: Why Kannada Star Darshan Killed 'Fan', Is He Married To Co-Star & Accused Pavithra | What We Know

New developments are taking place every day in the sensational murder case of Karnataka in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused along with his friend and co-artiste Pavithra Gowda.
The case pertains to the murder of a person named Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, who was allegedly brought to a shed in Bengaluru on instructions of Darshan and tortured to death over alleged comments on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a small-time actress.
Renukaswamy allegedly had accused Pavithra Dowda of of creating a rift between the actor and his wife in his social media comment and also used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.
Darshan Murder Case | Key Points
What Is The Case: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, popularly known as "Challenging Star" along with his friend and co-artiste Pavithra Gowda and 11 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday, June 11, for the murder of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife, Vijayalaxmi. Renukaswamalso allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources cited in reports.
Renakaswamy's Murder: Police on Thursday and Friday, June 13 and 14, arrested five more people, including a close aide of Darshan, in connection with the case. They also recovered CCTV footage purportedly showing the suspected abduction of the victim in a car. According to sources cited in a news agency PTI report, one of these arrested accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan’s fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in Bengaluru's RR Nagar on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and killed. Renukaswamy's was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.
CCTV Footage: The investigation team reportedly has gathered enough evidence including CCTV footage, which could establish that Darshan was present during the alleged assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death, sources said, adding that the victim had suffered multiple injuries on his body.
Darshan's Police Custody Extended: A Bengaluru court on Saturday, June 15, extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and eleven others, who are accused in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, by five more days. They were produced before the court as their six-day police custody was to end on Sunday.
Father Of Accused Dies Of Heart Attack: The father of one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case died of heart attack, family sources said on Sunday. Anukumar, who is the accused number seven in the police FIR, lost his father Chandrappa, on Friday Family sources said Chandrappa was under depression ever since his son was arrested, according to a PTI report.
Darshan-Pavithra Not Married: Pavithra Gowda is just a co-star of the actor and not his wife, Darshan's counsel Anil Babu clarified on Saturday amid several reports referring the two as husband and wife. “I have met Darshan twice after his arrest. I am representing Darshan through his wife, in-laws, and family members. His wife Vijayalaxmi is sad with some sections of the media projecting Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife. She can't even go outside," NDTV quoted Anil Baju as saying who said police and the authorities might have addressed Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife by mistake.