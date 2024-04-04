National

Order Inquiry Into Shortage Of Medicines, Consumables In Delhi Govt Hospitals: Bharadwaj To LG

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj wrote about the health secretary "misinforming and misleading" him on the issue.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Order Inquiry Into Shortage Of Medicines, Consumables In Delhi Govt Hospitals: Bharadwaj To LG Photo: File Image
info_icon

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to order an inquiry into the non-availability of medicines and consumables in city government hospitals, an official statement said.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj wrote about the health secretary "misinforming and misleading" him on the issue.

The minister underlined that the power to order inquiries and take action against erring officials lies with the LG. He requested Saxena to order a time-bound inquiry against the officials concerned for "misleading" him, the statement said.

Bharadwaj said that either the senior health ministry officers are unaware of the ground situation or are deliberately not resolving the issue.

Advertisement

He said he directed the chief secretary and the health secretary multiple times to ensure supply of medicines and consumables in Delhi government hospitals.

In a post on X in Hindi, Bharadwaj said, "For the past few weeks, the health secretary and chief secretary have been repeatedly told that there is a shortage of free medicines and other supplies in government hospitals and that it should be addressed."

"But the officials are consistently providing incorrect information that everything, including medicines, is available," he said.

If the officers provide wrong information to the government, the problem will intensify. The poor will not get treatment, fall seriously ill and can also die, Bharadwaj said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony