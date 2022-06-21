Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Opposing 'Agnipath' Not In Interest Of Youths: Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing party workers and leaders at Police ground here, Pradhan said that after serving in the army for four years, these youths would be accommodated in other forces and organisations.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI Photo

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:39 am

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called the ‘Agnipath’ scheme “pro youth” saying that opposing it was not in the interest of the youngsters of the country. 

Addressing party workers and leaders at Police ground here, Pradhan said that after serving in the army for four years, these youths would be accommodated in other forces and organisations.

The minister who holds education and skill development portfolios exhorted the party cadre to remain vigilant against the “evil designs” of the opposition parties, which, he said, were bent on exploiting the youngsters against the ruling party.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister PK Dhumal, and several other leaders of the party participated in the day-long sammelan.

(With PTI inputs)

