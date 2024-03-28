National

On Reaching Court, CM Kejriwal Says Excise Policy Case A 'Political Conspiracy'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.

PTI
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
This is a "political conspiracy", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as he arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court here for a hearing in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom. 

He is being produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court. Court sources said the ED is likely to seek an extension of the chief minister's custodial remand.

