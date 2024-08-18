National

Omar Abdullah To Contest J&K Assembly Polls? NC To Announce Candidates Soon

Omar Abdullah, who had earlier stated he would not contest polls till Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored, seems to have softened his stance after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates.

Omar Abdullah
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The National Conference (NC) will announce its candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections after the notification for the first phase of polls is issued on August 20, party vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday. The elections are scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the votes will be counted on October 4.

He told reporters in Srinagar that he would take a call soon after discussions with his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah and party colleagues.

A student is looking at the Election banner as he is walking along a road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 07, 2024. - (Photo by Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
J&K Assembly Elections: Kashmir's Old And New Parties Are Rearing To Go

BY Naseer Ganai

“As far as the question about me contesting the elections is, I still believe I don’t want to contest the polls. But the fact is that there is a lot of pressure from within the party. I will sit together with my colleagues in the party, talk to them, and come to a decision in two or three days,” Omar said.

The NC vice-president said his father was insisting that he contest the polls. “My father, who is old and doesn’t keep well at times, has said that if I don’t contest the polls, he will be forced to take the field. This is an issue of concern for me. I will talk to my party colleagues, I will discuss with Farooq sahib, and arrive at a decision,” Omar said.

Farooq Abdullah, who is touring the Jammu region, said he will contest assembly polls if his son is unwilling to participate. "Omar won't fight elections but I will. When statehood will be restored, I will step down and Omar will fight from that seat."

Farooq Abdullah contested his last elections in 2019 and was elected the MP from Srinagar, while Omar faced defeat in his last outing from Baramulla during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Omar was defeated by the jailed leader, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, who took the win with a margin of over two lakh votes.

The NC remains divided on who between the two Abdullahs will contest assembly polls. While most younger leaders want Omar to reconsider his decision, some see merit in Farooq contesting. The party will announce its candidates after the notification for the first phase of polls is issued on August 20.

