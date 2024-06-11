National

Oman's Sultan Congratulates PM Modi

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik congratulates PM Modi on winning third term in office. |
Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him as he began his third term in office, the PMO said on Tuesday.

The Sultan emphasised the centuries-old ties of friendship between Oman and India and conveyed his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India, it added.

Modi thanked him for his warm wishes and spoke of his historic visit to India in December 2023 which led to deepening of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and strengthening India-Oman partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries, it added.

Modi also extended warm greetings to him and the people of Oman on the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.

