Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
National

Odisha Reports 743 New Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 12:39 pm

Odisha recorded 743 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly five months, pushing the tally to 12,95,328, the health department said. The test positivity rate jumped to 4.03 per cent from 3.48 per cent as the cases were detected out of 18,442 samples. Eighty-seven children were among those afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

Khurda district of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part  reported the highest number of 303 infections, followed by 115 in Cuttack. On Tuesday, the state had logged 509 cases. On February 17, there were 886 infections.

The Covid-19 toll remained at 9,127 as there were no more deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,878, of which 1,566 are in Khurda district.

As many as 404 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,82,270, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

