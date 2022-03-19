Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases

The toll remained at 9,106 as no new deaths were reported in the last two days.

Odisha Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID in Odisha.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 6:52 pm

Odisha recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate was 0.18 per cent and 15 children were among the newly infected, it said.


The new cases were detected after testing 44,268 samples, it added. The state had logged 79 infections on Friday.


The toll remained at 9,106 as no new deaths were reported in the last two days. There are 668 active cases in the state at present with 118 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 12,87,108 cases, while 12,77,271 people have recovered. 

Related stories

Bangladesh Cricket Team Makes Great Start To 2022 With Historic Wins, The Belief Started In New Zealand

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Approves Filling Up 25,000 Vacant Govt Posts

Warm Morning In Delhi, Air Quality In Moderate Category

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Positive Coronavirus India Covid-19 Vaccination Odisha Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years