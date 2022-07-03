Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 346 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Biggest Spike In Over 4 Months

The test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 per cent from 1.7 per cent the previous day, it said. On February 22, the state had logged 428 cases.

undefined
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:22 pm

Odisha recorded 346 cases on Sunday, the highest spike in over four months, pushing the tally to 12,90,538, the health department said. The test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 per cent from 1.7 per cent the previous day, it said. On February 22, the state had logged 428 cases. The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 9,126.

The fresh infections, detected out of 12,897 samples, comprise 49 children. Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of single-day cases at 189, followed by 51 in Cuttack, the department said.

Related stories

457 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 4,979

Active Covid-19 Cases In Country Rise To 1,11,711

India Records 16,103 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 31 New Fatalities

Odisha now has 1,310 active cases, while a total of 12,80,049 people have recovered from the disease so far, it added. Meanwhile, after Bhubaneswar, the authorities of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) made wearing masks mandatory in public places, as part of precautionary measures in the fight against the virus. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Odisha Coronavirus Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Cuttack Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India