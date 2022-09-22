Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 252 New Covid-19 Cases

The state had recorded 199 infections on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 9,186, with no fatality reported from any part of the state. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha Reports 252 New Covid-19 Cases
Odisha Reports 252 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 5:43 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,32,533 on Thursday as 252 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the infection, a bulletin by the health department said.

The state had recorded 199 infections on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 9,186, with no fatality reported from any part of the state. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha currently has 1,437 active cases, while 13,21,857 patients have recovered from the disease thus far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.75 per cent as the state conducted 14,400 sample tests since Wednesday.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid Protocols Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG