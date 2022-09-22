Odisha Reports 252 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,32,533 on Thursday as 252 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the infection, a bulletin by the health department said.

The state had recorded 199 infections on Wednesday. The toll remained unchanged at 9,186, with no fatality reported from any part of the state. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha currently has 1,437 active cases, while 13,21,857 patients have recovered from the disease thus far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.75 per cent as the state conducted 14,400 sample tests since Wednesday.

