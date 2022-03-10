Odisha Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,353 on Thursday as 108 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



A 69-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,103, it said. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent as 49,954 samples were tested for COVID-19.



The state had logged 128 infections and one fatality on Wednesday. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.



Odisha now has 1,047 active cases, while 12,76,150 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 170 in the last 24 hours, it added.

