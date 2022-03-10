Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

A 69-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,103, it said.

Odisha Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality
COVID cases update, Odisha. (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:46 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,353 on Thursday as 108 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.


A 69-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,103, it said. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent as 49,954 samples were tested for COVID-19.


The state had logged 128 infections and one fatality on Wednesday. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Related stories

COVID-19: Puducherry Records Only One New Case; Zero Fatalities

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine Leader Says Invasion Will Backfire

Two New Covid-19 Cases Push Arunachal's Tally To 64,477


Odisha now has 1,047 active cases, while 12,76,150 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 170 in the last 24 hours, it added. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Coronavirus Odisha Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases